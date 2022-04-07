32nd District legislators invite you to a Town Hall on Wednesday, April 13, 2022
Thursday, April 7, 2022
The 2022 session was both historic and productive, with major wins going far beyond what is normally expected during a short, 60-day session. Please join us next Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at 6pm for a virtual town hall to recap the legislative session and to hear your questions and concerns.
There are several ways to tune in: the event will be livestreamed on our legislative Facebook pages (Rep. Ryu's page and Rep. Davis' page), as well as the House Democratic Caucus’ YouTube, Twitter feed, and Facebook page.
You can submit questions in advance here or enter them in the comment section live during the town hall.
We hope you can join us!
Rep. Cindy Ryu
Rep. Lauren Davis
Sen. Jesse Salomon
