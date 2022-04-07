King County legislation to support Ukraine passes committee with unanimous approval

Ukrainian flag The King County Council’s Committee of the Whole on Wednesday unanimously approved a motion sponsored by Councilmembers Reagan Dunn and Rod Dembowski that would provide aid and support to Ukraine and Ukrainian people in King County. The King County Council’s Committee of the Whole on Wednesday unanimously approved a motion sponsored by Councilmembers Reagan Dunn andthat would provide aid and support to Ukraine and Ukrainian people in King County.

"I’m proud of King County's initial response to support the people of Ukraine and the local Ukrainian community and I look forward to continuing this work in the weeks and months ahead,” Dembowski said.









The motion requests that the County develop plans to support Ukraine by divesting in goods and services that benefit the Russian Federation and its leaders; providing surplus medical supplies that the County has on hand; allowing employees of the County to support the relief efforts in Ukraine through the Employee Giving Program; and working with federal, state and local governments and non-profit partners, to provide support for Ukrainian refugees.The legislation will now be sent to the full Council for a final vote.Rod Dembowski represents north King County cities on the King County Council, including Shoreline, Lake Forest Park, and Kenmore.