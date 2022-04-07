Jobs: Many positions open at Center for Human Services locations in King and Snohomish counties
Thursday, April 7, 2022
Center for Human Services has a variety of job openings for which they are actively interviewing.
Positions range from part time to full time, administrative positions to licensed therapists, and office locations across the North King and South Snohomish County area.
A variety of opportunities to get involved with a community based organization.
Job Announcements and Descriptions can be viewed at www.chs-nw.org/careers Some positions also have signing bonuses!
Exceptional benefit program.
Job Opportunities and Announcements - full list and descriptions here
Behavioral Health Open Positions
Behavioral Health Open Positions
- WISe Mental Health Therapist (Sign on bonus) – potentially 4 open positions
- WISe Mental Health Therapist -Bachelor’s level – potentially 4 open positions
- WISe Care Coordinator
- Substance Use Disorder Professional/ Trainee
- Mental Health Manager (Sign on bonus) – potentially 2 open positions
- School-based Therapist (Sign on bonus)
- Office-based Therapist (Sign on bonus)
- Integrated Mental Health Therapist (Sign on bonus)
- Infant Early Childhood Mental Health Therapist (Sign on bonus) – potentially 2 open positions
- Infant Early Childhood Mental Health Case Manager
Administrative Open Positions
Family Support Open Positions
