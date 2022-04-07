Jobs: Many positions open at Center for Human Services locations in King and Snohomish counties

Thursday, April 7, 2022

Center for Human Services has a variety of job openings for which they are actively interviewing. 

Positions range from part time to full time, administrative positions to licensed therapists, and office locations across the North King and South Snohomish County area. 

A variety of opportunities to get involved with a community based organization.

Job Announcements and Descriptions can be viewed at www.chs-nw.org/careers Some positions also have signing bonuses!

Exceptional benefit program.

Job Opportunities and Announcements - full list and descriptions here

Behavioral Health Open Positions


Posted by DKH at 2:25 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  