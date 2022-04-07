Jobs: Set-up Assistant at the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market

Now Hiring: Set-up Assistant at the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market



Third Place Commons is now hiring for the 2022 season at the Lake Forest Park Farmers Market.



The LFP Farmers Market, a food and plant focused market beginning its 17th season, is a friendly, well-established community of long-time vendors and dedicated shoppers. The market is seeking to fill a Market Info Booth Set-up Assistant.









Info Booth Set-up Assistant: The Info Booth Set-up Assistant is an integral part of the weekly market process. Read brief description below and get full details at ThirdPlaceCommons.org/jobs : The Info Booth Set-up Assistant is an integral part of the weekly market process.





Position requires a strong, highly responsible individual to load-in and load-out our info and community booth essentials and signage each Sunday. Training provided.





Use of personal vehicle required. This is a seasonal, contract position that will start May 8th and run through October 16, 2022.



The position will remain open until filled. However, priority consideration will be given to applications received by Friday, April 15th.



This position has been filled by a volunteer in the past, but is now a paid position. Pay is $100 per market day (average of 1.5-2.5 hours per day).



The Lake Forest Park Farmers Market is a program of Third Place Commons, a community-supported 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that has been building community in the heart of Lake Forest Park for more than 20 years. Third Place Commons now also fosters real community in digital space with TPC At Home programs. To learn more, or to make a gift to support the market and the Commons, visit





The position will remain open until filled. However, priority consideration will be given to applications received by Friday, April 15th.This position has been filled by a volunteer in the past, but is now a paid position. Pay is $100 per market day (average of 1.5-2.5 hours per day).The Lake Forest Park Farmers Market is a program of Third Place Commons, a community-supported 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that has been building community in the heart of Lake Forest Park for more than 20 years. Third Place Commons now also fosters real community in digital space with TPC At Home programs. To learn more, or to make a gift to support the market and the Commons, visit ThirdPlaceCommons.org



