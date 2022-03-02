Woodland Park Players open new show at Shoreline Community College Theater
Wednesday, March 2, 2022
Community Theater Troupe, The Woodland Park Players presents its upcoming show, NICE WORK IF YOU CAN GET IT.
Opening in a little over three weeks at Shoreline Community College Theater, 16101 Greenwood Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133 from March 25 through April 2, 2022 NICE WORK IF YOU CAN GET IT is a hilarious screwball comedy that first appeared on Broadway in 2012 with Matthew Broderick and Kelli O'Hara.
It features beautiful music by the great Gershwin brothers, including “S’Wonderful”, “Someone to Watch Over Me”, “Let’s Call the Whole Thing Off”, and the title song “Nice Work, If You Can Get It."
- 5 performances only!
- Friday, March 25 @ 7:30pm,
- Saturday, March 26 @ 7:30pm,
- Sunday Matinee @ 2pm,
- Friday, April 1 @ 7:30 pm and
- Saturday, April 2 @ 7:30pm
- Tickets are only $30 and may be purchased by clicking this link: https://bpt.me/5377561
- All seating is Reserved.
- Audience is required to be masked and fully vaccinated.
- Running time approximately 2 1/2 hours with intermission.
- Family-friendly, with mildly suggestive dialogue.
- Refreshments will be available in the lobby speakeasy.
- All profits go to fund our grants. Since our inception, WPP has granted over $25,000!
Don't wait! Good seats will sell out first. Thank you for supporting live theater!
