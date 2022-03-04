Waterfront Seattle sets foundations for future street trees
Friday, March 4, 2022
|Setting concrete planter boxes for street trees
Aside from the rain, championship winning sports teams and the Space Needle, when people think of Seattle - they think of the outdoors. Seattle's surrounding natural resources are blessed with lush forests of towering trees and diverse species of iconic Pacific Northwest shrubberies.
|The vision of waterfront Seattle with trees
Although it may not look like it at the moment, our improvements will bring the forest to our city. Making that happen is not just a matter of planting trees and other plants, it requires foundational work.
We are currently setting forms to build concrete planters that will house future trees and plantings along the new elevated roadway, helping our waterfront connect with the collective outdoorsy identity of the Pacific Northwest!
