State’s digital navigator network can help low-income households access broadband benefits and digital training

Saturday, March 12, 2022

Comcast trucks installing lines
Photo by Steven H. Robinson
The Federal Communications Commission’s emergency broadband benefit program is now open to help low-income households purchase internet service and devices during the pandemic. 


Households can qualify several ways, including if their income is at or below 200% federal poverty level ($55,500 for a family of four) or if they are already enrolled in a federal benefits program such as Medicaid or Social Security Insurance.

Qualifying households can get a discount up to $30 a month for internet service and a one-time discount of $100 to pay for a laptop, desktop computer or tablet.

Digital navigators can also help people sign up for culturally - and linguistically - appropriate trainings to gain digital skills and literacy or access other broadband services. 

The program is one of many ways the state is promoting equitable access to internet service in underserved rural or low-income communities and in marginalized communities.

Contact a digital navigator program in your area for more information.



Posted by DKH at 3:31 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  