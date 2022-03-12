State’s digital navigator network can help low-income households access broadband benefits and digital training

Comcast trucks installing lines

The program is one of many ways the state is promoting equitable access to internet service in underserved rural or low-income communities and in marginalized communities.Contact a digital navigator program in your area for more information.

Households can qualify several ways, including if their income is at or below 200% federal poverty level ($55,500 for a family of four) or if they are already enrolled in a federal benefits program such as Medicaid or Social Security Insurance.Qualifying households can get a discount up to $30 a month for internet service and a one-time discount of $100 to pay for a laptop, desktop computer or tablet.Digital navigators can also help people sign up for culturally - and linguistically - appropriate trainings to gain digital skills and literacy or access other broadband services.