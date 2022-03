I-5 HOV (High Occupancy Vehicle) ramps to close overnight for light rail work next week





The northbound and southbound direct access HOV ramp from State Route (SR) 104 to I-5 will close from 9pm to 5am nightly, Monday, March 7 through the morning of Wednesday, March 9, 2022.





Sound Transit contractor crews will continue work on the Lynnwood Light Rail extension during the closures.