One Question, One Point, One Action - March 2022



By Sally Yamasaki



-- a monthly article where a Lake Forest Park resident asks LFP Councilmember Tracy Furutani one question, and councilmember Tracy will answer the question and then highlight one point from a recent council meeting and one action we as a community can take.



If you have a question you would like to ask Tracy, email your question here: resident.of.lfp@gmail.com





Armand's cedar tree showing a LOT of brown…

result of heat and drought 2021

Photo by Armand Micheline This month avid LFP gardener Armand Micheline has a question for Tracy.



Armand:



Hi Tracy,



Having worked with you on your campaign for City Council I became aware of your great interest in climate change and how it affects Lake Forest Park.



As a gardener of 40 plus years I have seen a great deal of change in our weather patterns and its effect on our landscapes. Last summer, the heat dome causing temperatures climbing to 108+ degrees, was brutal on me as well as on my garden!



What other climate shifts might we see here in LFP?



