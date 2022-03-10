On March 11, take time to celebrate the beloved power and hand tools in your life
Thursday, March 10, 2022
To honor the place these hard-working implements have in our daily lives, make plans to celebrate National Worship of Tools Day on March 11, 2022.
Westlake Ace Hardware (Ace Hardware, Lake Forest Park) suggests a trip to the garage, basement, or wherever you store your tools, and following these simple tips to honor and pamper the screwdrivers, hammers, wrenches, saws, and power drills that make our lives easier.
- Reorganize: Remove all tools from hooks, nails, and holders, empty toolboxes, and tidy up your workspace for future projects. If needed, mount a pegboard in the workspace to keep all tools easily in site. Lubricate power tools and make sure they are stored in their original cases to protect against moisture and dust.
- Clean: Wipe or hose down hand and garden tools and remove accumulated rust with fine sandpaper or wire brush. Sharpen shears and oil them at the joint to ensure smooth cutting. A great way to clean and protect garden tools from rust is to mix linseed oil in a bucket of sand and “stab” the tools into the mixture a few times.
- Other great tips for tool maintenance and storage can be found here.
- Restock: National Worship of Tools Day is a great excuse to dream a little and do some shopping. If you simply want to expand your tool collection, or if you have multiple household repairs and improvements planned in 2022, few power tools provide the versatility of a multi-tool.
With the ability to cut through drywall, nail-embedded wood, oak, vinyl, copper, and PVC, multi-tools like the Milwaukee M18 FUEL Oscillating Multi-Tool allow for a wide range of tasks involved in many renovation and repair jobs:
- Demolition (removing drywall, old vinyl floor, surgical cut on baseboard or trim, old decking, cutting through nail embedded wood)
- Sanding projects (furniture refinishing, paint prep for doors, shutters, and other narrow shaped and long edges)
- Grout Removal (removal of old, crumbling, or moldy grout to freshen up a kitchen backsplash or bathroom without the hassle and huge project of retiling)
- Drywall cutting (a simple way to make a cutout in drywall for a switch box or outlet)
Fun Facts About Tools
- The first electric hand drill was invented in 1895 in Germany.
- A nail travels more than 1000 feet per second when leaving a nail gun.
- The earliest known tools were sharpened rocks – created during the Stone Age – to cut through animal hides and prepare food.
Headquartered in the Kansas City area, 117-year-old Westlake Ace Hardware currently owns and operates 151 stores in 12 states including Ace Hardware in Lake Forest Park Town Center, located at the intersection of Ballinger and Bothell Way NE.
