Metro Transit open house - discussion of Lynnwood Link and upcoming transit restructure
Friday, March 11, 2022
By 2025, Sound Transit will open five new light rail stations connecting Northgate to Lynnwood, with stations in Shoreline and Mountlake Terrace.
Come to a virtual Open House for a discussion on the project and upcoming transit restructure. There are two sessions to choose from, please register in advance.
Thursday, March 17 from 7-8pm
Zoom registration: https://kingcounty.zoom.us/.../WN_nhxfRk3CSFKbqPtBNCzxoA
Saturday, March 19 from 10-11am
Zoom registration: https://kingcounty.zoom.us/.../WN_zIWZxSW0Qk6_2E5uI7RDUg
Visit the project page to learn more. https://kingcounty.gov/.../lynnwood-link-connections.aspx
