Metro Transit open house - discussion of Lynnwood Link and upcoming transit restructure

Come to a virtual Open House for a discussion on the project and upcoming transit restructure. There are two sessions to choose from, please register in advance.



Thursday, March 17 from 7-8pm

Zoom registration: Zoom registration: https://kingcounty.zoom.us/.../WN_nhxfRk3CSFKbqPtBNCzxoA



Saturday, March 19 from 10-11am

Zoom registration:



Zoom registration: https://kingcounty.zoom.us/.../WN_zIWZxSW0Qk6_2E5uI7RDUg







Visit the project page to learn more. https://kingcounty.gov/.../lynnwood-link-connections.aspx



By 2025, Sound Transit will open five new light rail stations connecting Northgate to Lynnwood, with stations in Shoreline and Mountlake Terrace.