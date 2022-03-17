Local History Project: Take an in-person field trip Saturday to the Place of Lake People



This Saturday March 19, 2022 from noon to 3pm: Local History Project Field Trip #1





We have the opportunity to learn some history of the Place of Lake People who inhabited the North Lake Washington, Lake Forest Park area.





Ken Workman, Duwamish Tribal elder and David Buerge, local historian and author will lead us on a Field Trip.





Noon to 1pm: gather informally at Third Place Commons, Town Center, intersection Ballinger / Bothell Way NE, Lake Forest Park to look at maps

1pm: congregate outside LFP City Hall to hear how the lake level fell with the Montlake Cut.

1:20pm: cross SR 522 to gather at Lyon Creek Conservation Park.

1:30pm - 3pm: hear stories of history and place, make maps, share knowledge, and socialize on the lake shore.

More information on Facebook: Knowing Place











