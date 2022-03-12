LFP Police Calls March 4 - 11, 2022

A weekly roundup of Police calls for 03/04 - 03/11

Lake Forest Park police

Your officers responded to 209 calls for service or self initiated investigations. This includes the following:





17 - Suspicious Circumstances

2 - Domestic Violence

5 - Welfare Checks

2 - Fraud incidents, 1 with over 200k loss to victim

10 - Thefts - Shoplifts, mail, packages, alcohol, etc.

2 - Suicidal Subjects

5 - Vehicle collisions

7 - Alarms





