LFP Police Calls March 4 - 11, 2022
Saturday, March 12, 2022
A weekly roundup of Police calls for 03/04 - 03/11
Lake Forest Park police
Your officers responded to 209 calls for service or self initiated investigations. This includes the following:
17 - Suspicious Circumstances
2 - Domestic Violence
5 - Welfare Checks
2 - Fraud incidents, 1 with over 200k loss to victim
10 - Thefts - Shoplifts, mail, packages, alcohol, etc.
2 - Suicidal Subjects
5 - Vehicle collisions
7 - Alarms
