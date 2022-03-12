LFP Police Calls March 4 - 11, 2022

Saturday, March 12, 2022

A weekly roundup of Police calls for 03/04 - 03/11
Lake Forest Park police

Your officers responded to 209 calls for service or self initiated investigations. This includes the following:

17 - Suspicious Circumstances
2 - Domestic Violence
5 - Welfare Checks
2 - Fraud incidents, 1 with over 200k loss to victim
10 - Thefts - Shoplifts, mail, packages, alcohol, etc.
2 - Suicidal Subjects
5 - Vehicle collisions
7 - Alarms


