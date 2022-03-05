Legislature bans sale of high-capacity magazines in Washington

These high capacity magazines were seized in a

The bill passed the Legislature after a historic 55-42 vote in the House of Representatives.





It heads to the governor’s desk to be signed into law.









“Today is the fulfillment of years of hard work from so many,” Attorney General Bob Ferguson said. “More than five years ago, I stood with the parents of shooting victims, legislators, mayors, police chiefs and representatives from faith communities to say enough is enough, and proposed banning the sale of high-capacity magazines in Washington state. "Today, our Legislature chose public safety over the gun lobby, and I am deeply appreciative of their service. This policy will save lives and make our communities safer from gun violence.”

"Today," Liias said, "the Legislature took long overdue action to protect families across Washington from that harm by restricting the sale of high-capacity magazines. This is a commonsense policy that will save lives, and I am grateful for all of the years of advocacy that led to its passage.”



Washington will join nine states that already restrict high-capacity magazines. With Washington’s legislation in place, more than 100 million people will live in states that block the sale of magazines with more than 10 rounds.



Ferguson has been pursuing this legislative reform since September 2016. On July 30, 2016, a 19-year-old used an assault weapon and a high-capacity magazine to kill three students and seriously wound a fourth. In



The Washington State Medical Association, the Parent Teacher Association, the Washington Education Association, the Governor’s Office and many others have joined gun violence prevention groups, including the Alliance for Gun Responsibility, Grandmothers Against Gun Violence, Washington Ceasefire and more to support the bill.



