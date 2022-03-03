Joseph Irons is keynote speaker for in person Chamber luncheon meeting Mar 9

Thursday, March 3, 2022

Joseph Irons to speak at
Chamber luncheon
Shoreline Chamber of Commerce
March IN PERSON Luncheon 
Featuring Joseph Irons - Irons Brothers Construction, Inc

Wednesday, March 9, 2022
11:30am - 1:00pm

The Shoreline Chamber of Commerce will be meeting in-person at Laurel Cove Community!

Age in Place, it's Never too Early to Plan

Learn from industry leader “Irons Brothers Construction” how to make your home safer and healthier using Aging in Place and Universal design techniques. Hear from veteran remodeler and CAPS Instructor, Joseph Irons why the primary goal of all home modifications and remodeling projects should be about improving homeowner safety and quality of life.

Registration Info:

This event is being hosted by Laurel Cove! 

We are asking that everyone register and pay $10, which will be donated to our non-profit partner The Shoreline-Lake Forrest Park Senior Center. If you would like to donate more, feel free to bring a check to the lunch.

Laurel Cove will be providing a buffet (COVID protocols will be in place) that will offer food options for everyone; vegetarians and meat-eaters alike!

Laurel Cove Community 17201 15th Ave NE Shoreline, WA 98155

Parking: Use empty parking lot to the left as you pull in.

For more information contact: Suzan Shayler info@shorelinechamber.org


