It's time to remove invasive weeds

Saturday, March 5, 2022


Now is the time remove many types of invasive weeds! Wetter soils make it easier to remove roots from the ground.

Many bulkier weeds, like blackberry and morning glory, have died back a bit. This means there is less plant matter to remove.

Yellow jackets, hornets, and bees should be dormant at this time, making it safer to work.

Learn methods for effective removal with our Gardening Webinar on Identifying and Removing Invasive Weeds: www.shorelinewa.gov/naturalyardcare

Contact the Garden Hotline for free, 1:1 advice on how get rid of invasive plants in your yard. www.gardenhotline.org

