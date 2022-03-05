Great blue heron are back to the Metro Park n Ride in Kenmore
Saturday, March 5, 2022
|Photo by Steven H. Robinson
Great blue herons have returned to Kenmore to nest.
They are not exactly in the Metro park n ride itself, but in trees next to it. Heron return to their nesting sites every year to raise their young.
|Photo by Steven H. Robinson
They use the same nests, refurbishing them every year. The trees are stronger than they look. Heron, four feet tall with a six foot wingspan, weigh only seven pounds. However, their nests can weigh 50 pounds.
|Photo by Steven H. Robinson
Christine Southwick wrote a column about them
