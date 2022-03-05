Great blue heron are back to the Metro Park n Ride in Kenmore

Saturday, March 5, 2022

Photo by Steven H. Robinson

Great blue herons have returned to Kenmore to nest.

They are not exactly in the Metro park n ride itself, but in trees next to it. Heron return to their nesting sites every year to raise their young.

Photo by Steven H. Robinson

They use the same nests, refurbishing them every year. The trees are stronger than they look. Heron, four feet tall with a six foot wingspan, weigh only seven pounds. However, their nests can weigh 50 pounds.

Photo by Steven H. Robinson

Christine Southwick wrote a column about them


