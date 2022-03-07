Dragonfish owners, Takao and Yuko Kikuchi, open Baguus Little Asia in Mountlake Terrace

Open Tuesday-Sunday 4pm to 8:30pm

Locally owned by Takao and Yuko Kikuchi

Chef: Brandon Morales

General Manager: Czarina Novenario



A fast, full-service casual concept. Baguus Little Asia has been open since November 26, 2021. Baguus, pronounced “bah ɡo͞os” offers dishes from Japan, Korea, Malaysia and Thailand.





In Malaysia and Indonesia, Baguus means great, beautiful and having a wonderful time. So “Baguus is the place to enjoy happiness and joy through food,” says owner Takao Kikuchi.





“Our goal is that every guest who visits us at Baguus will leave happy!”





“The Baguus menu highlights some of our favorite dishes, along with a couple of popular recipes that we brought along from Dragonfish; Dragonfire Noodles and Dragonfire Shrimp,” said co-owner, Yuko Kikuchi.

“Our Asian-inspired bold flavor menu also features noodles, potstickers, vegetables, seafood, poultry and rice. We’ve added our own American twist to traditional Asian dishes that we discovered through our many trips to Asian countries, creating a unique culinary culture,” added Takao.

“We want the experience to be “easy, quick, affordable and delicious.”

Self-serve wine and beer wall

Self-serve wine and beer wall

The restaurant features a state of the art, self-serve wine and beer wall with 20+ local, seasonal and international brands. This unique feature is perfect for enjoying a small tasting or a full glass.





Yuko and Takao The 2000 square foot space, seats 60 and features an artistic, modern decor along with a real moss wall on the restaurant's back wall, designed and produced by Michelle Ritter at Seattle Plant Company.





“We have also hired local artist and interior designer, Robert Williamson to bring a fusion of Japan and the Pacific Northwest to our ambiance,” said Takao. “Robert was educated in the Far East so he has an eye and appreciation for the history and culture that we wanted to incorporate into the design.”



“Our goal is for the guest to enjoy a true cultural dining experience and the green wall adds a serenity to the dining experience,” added Takao. “That includes not only our unique, pan Asian flavors but the restaurant décor and vibe.”

Another element different from traditional restaurants is the cell phone, self-ordering and payment via a QR code business model. This idea comes from Japan and is used in many Asian countries.





"We also have a well-trained, full-service staff with the capability of providing traditional services but we feel our quality of service is better and guests are more comfortable utilizing this system."





Seattle, WA With decades of experience in Pan Asian cuisine, Dragonfish Asian Café former owners have opened Baguus Little Asia in Mountlake Terrace.