AAUW Art for STEM fundraiser March 25

Wednesday, March 9, 2022

 
An Evening of Art for STEM

Join the Edmonds SnoKing Branch of the American Association of University Woman as they raise scholarship funds for local women pursuing an education in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math.

Friday, March 25, 2022, 5 to 8pm at the Edmonds Center for the Arts, 410 4th Ave N, Edmonds WA 98020.

Ticket price $20. To purchase event tickets use the QR code or go to http://tinyurl.com/4b9c2wtc

Funds raised go towards scholarships for women studying Science, Technology, Engineering and Math. Support local artists while also supporting local scholarship funds for women in STEM!



Posted by DKH at 2:36 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  