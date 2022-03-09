AAUW Art for STEM fundraiser March 25

An Evening of Art for STEM





Join the Edmonds SnoKing Branch of the American Association of University Woman as they raise scholarship funds for local women pursuing an education in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math.





Friday, March 25, 2022, 5 to 8pm at the Edmonds Center for the Arts, 410 4th Ave N, Edmonds WA 98020.





Ticket price $20. To purchase event tickets use the QR code or go to http://tinyurl.com/4b9c2wtc





Funds raised go towards scholarships for women studying Science, Technology, Engineering and Math. Support local artists while also supporting local scholarship funds for women in STEM!











