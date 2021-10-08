Tryouts next week for feeder program for 5th-8th grade girls who want to play basketball at Shorewood

Friday, October 8, 2021

The Shoreline Sports Foundation is the Shorewood girls feeder basketball program -- a competitive basketball program for 5th-8th grade girls who are heading to Shorewood High-School.

Tryouts next week!

Covid-19 has caused a massive toll on youth sports and this is an opportunity to get girls in our community playing and active again.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER FOR TRYOUTS



