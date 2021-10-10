Shoreline Deputy Fire Marshal Darrel Nahinu retires after 25 years
Sunday, October 10, 2021
|Deputy Fire Marshal Darrel Nahinu
Darrel was hired as a full-time firefighter with Shoreline Fire Department in 1996. In 2011, Darrel was promoted to the position of Driver Engineer and spent eight years operating our fire engines and ladder truck.
During this time, Darrel was an active participant on Shoreline’s Technical Rescue Team and spent many years as one of our Department’s Peer Fitness Trainers.
In 2019, Darrel was promoted to Deputy Fire Marshal where he has played a key role in fire and life safety prevention over the last two years.
Darrel’s presence will be missed by us all. Best of luck Deputy Fire Marshal Nahinu!
