Shoreline Deputy Fire Marshal Darrel Nahinu retires after 25 years

Deputy Fire Marshal Darrel Nahinu Deputy Fire Marshal Darrel Nahinu worked his last shift at Shoreline Fire on September 30, 2021 after a 25 year career. Deputy Fire Marshal Darrel Nahinu worked his last shift at Shoreline Fire on September 30, 2021 after a 25 year career.





Darrel was hired as a full-time firefighter with Shoreline Fire Department in 1996. In 2011, Darrel was promoted to the position of Driver Engineer and spent eight years operating our fire engines and ladder truck.





During this time, Darrel was an active participant on Shoreline’s Technical Rescue Team and spent many years as one of our Department’s Peer Fitness Trainers.





In 2019, Darrel was promoted to Deputy Fire Marshal where he has played a key role in fire and life safety prevention over the last two years.