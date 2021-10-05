Shoreline Council Candidate Forum on Tues., Oct. 5 from 7pm to 8:30pm

Tuesday, October 5, 2021

L-R Mork, Pobee, Ramsdell, Roberts

Shoreline Council Candidate Forum on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 from 7pm to 8:30pm

The League of Women Voters of Seattle-King County and Save Shoreline Trees are co-sponsoring this candidate forum with the candidates running for Shoreline City Council. 

The candidates are Laura Mork, Eben Pobee, John Ramsdell and Chris Roberts (incumbent). The focus of this forum will be environmental issues. Audience questions on any subject may be submitted via the Q/A Zoom function.

Registration is required even up to the start time of this Zoom webinar.

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_EVlx1iMGT7OCbFTeHuk1uA

For more information email saveshorelinetrees@gmail.com



