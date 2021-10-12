Shoreline Council Candidate Eben Pobee

Ballots will be mailed October 16, 2021 for the November 2 general election.





Eben Pobee is running unopposed for Shoreline City Council position 5, currently held by Susan Chang, who is retiring at the end of her term.





Eben Pobee Eben's statement





Occupation: Finance Manager, EPOBS Solutions; Consultant, B-Construction UG. (Previously with Pierce County, Pierce Transit and Novanta)





I’m running to give my neighbors the opportunities that Shoreline has provided me and to give voice to the overlooked and underserved.





I’ve been blessed to live the American Dream here in Shoreline. I’m inspired by my family and driven by a commitment to public service with honor and integrity.





Our greatest responsibility is to build a better city for the next generation. As a community leader, husband, and father of three, I ask myself: how can we accommodate growth, while honoring our environment and the needs of our community? Shoreline’s decision-making process should be easier to understand so that everyone can provide input; I believe this will guide the city to develop implementable recommendations that reflect community input.





I pledge to listen to your concerns, research the issues, be a consensus-builder, and make decisions that benefit the people and businesses of Shoreline.





Endorsements: Senator Salomon, Representative Davis, Deputy Mayor Scully, Councilmembers Chang, McConnell, and Robertson, and many of your friends and neighbors.









Education: Bachelor of Fine Arts, University of Ghana; Master’s in Business Administration, Concordia University