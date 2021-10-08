Orca Recovery Day local events Saturday, October 16 in Kenmore and Shoreline

Saving the orcas is a matter of making sure they don't starve.

Feeding orcas means saving the salmon.

Saving the salmon means protecting and restoring their habitat.

Restoring salmon habitat means lots of volunteers putting in lots of hours.

On Orca Recovery Day, October 16, there are several local events.





We’re working on making Swamp Creek a place where salmon are again regularly spotted. We’re not working creek-side just yet, but every bit of the natural open space in the park is valuable as native habitat.





Please bring a mask in the event that social distancing is not possible. Please also bring your own work gloves and your favorite tool for digging (both small garden shovels and large digging shovels will be handy) and/or a hand clippers.





We will be digging knotweed, clipping blackberry canes, and digging blackberry root balls!









Work party at Brugger's Bog October 16.

Photo by Steven H. Robinson City of Shoreline, Bruggers Bog, October 16 from 10 am – 1 pm at Bruggers Bog Park



Join the Brugger’s Bog Park Native Plant Stewards and Shoreline Green Partnership to celebrate Orca Recovery Day as we continue to restore this important wetland habitat with native shrubs, trees and meadow. Join the Brugger’s Bog Park Native Plant Stewards and Shoreline Green Partnership to celebrate Orca Recovery Day as we continue to restore this important wetland habitat with native shrubs, trees and meadow.





This City of Shoreline Park is located in the Ballinger Neighborhood in the Lyons Creek Watershed which includes creeks that enter Lake Washington with this fresh water continuing to Puget Sound.





You’ll be helping to improve this shrub and forested area by mulching and adding the start of this year’s plants which will continue into the late Fall.





Open to the public. All ages OK

Wear clothing and sturdy shoes you don't mind getting dirty and maybe a bit wet if we've had rain. This is a RAIN or SHINE event! Which is reason to celebrate since RAIN helps our watersheds! Long pants and long sleeves will protect you if we work in blackberry areas. Bring a hat if sunny and we'll provide everything else! Tools, gloves and drinking water will be provided but you may bring your own water bottle.

Meet at the Park entrance down the short gravel access road to the bridge over our stream. Look for Work Party sign to find the Stewards and our canopy just past the bridge. Stewards will wear orange vests and name tags. No need to have previous experience!

19553 25th Avenue NE Shoreline, WA 98133

Learn more and register here





Volunteers consistently saw coho in the creek. Less commonly spotted were kokanee and sockeye salmon.