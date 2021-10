Flags at half-staff until Friday for General Colin Powell

Flag Lowering - 10/18/21 (General Colin Powell)

Pursuant to the attached Presidential Proclamation, Governor Inslee hereby directs that Washington State and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff immediately, in honor and memory of General Colin Powell and his life of service.Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on Friday, October 22, 2021.Other government entities, citizens and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.Please call 360-902-0383 if you have any questions about this flag lowering.