Flags at half-staff until Friday for General Colin Powell

Tuesday, October 19, 2021

Flag Lowering - 10/18/21 (General Colin Powell)

Pursuant to the attached Presidential Proclamation, Governor Inslee hereby directs that Washington State and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff immediately, in honor and memory of General Colin Powell and his life of service.

Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on Friday, October 22, 2021.

Other government entities, citizens and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.

Please call 360-902-0383 if you have any questions about this flag lowering.





