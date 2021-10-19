Flags at half-staff until Friday for General Colin Powell
Tuesday, October 19, 2021
Pursuant to the attached Presidential Proclamation, Governor Inslee hereby directs that Washington State and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff immediately, in honor and memory of General Colin Powell and his life of service.
Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on Friday, October 22, 2021.
Other government entities, citizens and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.
Please call 360-902-0383 if you have any questions about this flag lowering.
