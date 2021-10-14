Celebrate the Trees of LFP at the October 17 Farmers Market

Betsy Piano and her giant sequoia The City of Lake Forest Park’s volunteer Tree Board is sponsoring a booth at the last Farmers Market of the season on Sunday, October 17. The City of Lake Forest Park’s volunteer Tree Board is sponsoring a booth at the l





Stop by the booth between 10:00am and 2:00pm to meet some board members and check out the following:

Ask the Arborist! Wondering what kind of tree might be a good choice for your yard?

Wondering what kind of tree might be a good choice for your yard? Curious whether some pruning might improve your view?



Worried about a potentially hazardous tree in your neighborhood?



Bring your photos and questions for Ashley Adams, our City Arborist.

Free yard waste bags for the Ivy Out Challenge:

for the Ivy Out Challenge: Pledge to remove invasive, tree-choking English ivy in your yard;



receive free yard waste bags to dispose of it.

Champion Tree celebration : View photos and stats of the biggest LFP trees found by students in this spring’s Champion Tree contest.

: View photos and stats of the biggest LFP trees found by students in this spring’s Champion Tree contest. Bring a photo and the location of the biggest local trees you’ve found to add to our Champion Tree registry!

Free tree seedlings! (Pending availability)













The LFP Farmers Market is held in the area near City Hall in Town Center at the intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way NE.