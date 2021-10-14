Celebrate the Trees of LFP at the October 17 Farmers Market
Thursday, October 14, 2021
|Betsy Piano and her giant sequoia
Stop by the booth between 10:00am and 2:00pm to meet some board members and check out the following:
- Ask the Arborist! Wondering what kind of tree might be a good choice for your yard?
- Curious whether some pruning might improve your view?
- Worried about a potentially hazardous tree in your neighborhood?
- Bring your photos and questions for Ashley Adams, our City Arborist.
- Free yard waste bags for the Ivy Out Challenge:
- Pledge to remove invasive, tree-choking English ivy in your yard;
- receive free yard waste bags to dispose of it.
- Champion Tree celebration: View photos and stats of the biggest LFP trees found by students in this spring’s Champion Tree contest.
- Bring a photo and the location of the biggest local trees you’ve found to add to our Champion Tree registry!
- Free tree seedlings! (Pending availability)
