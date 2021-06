Schuyler Peters The Gonzaga Bulldogs rowing team won their 6th straight West Coast Conference title with Lake Forest Park resident Schuyler Peters as coxswain for the varsity team. The Gonzaga Bulldogs rowing team won their 6th straight West Coast Conference title with Lake Forest Park resident Schuyler Peters as coxswain for the varsity team.





V8 Coxswain Schuyler Peters' boat won the D Final in the last collegiate race of her career.





Hear from Schuyler and head coach Andrew Derrick in the interviews after the historic win: