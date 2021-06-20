Washington State Patrol Chief Batiste asks for public’s help in rock throwing incidents in Seattle

Seattle - The Washington State Patrol continues to respond to incidents of rocks and other items being thrown from overpasses at passing vehicles.





There have been 75 incidents this year, with six people being injured in the last two and a half weeks.

Chief John R. Batiste said, “Throwing rocks and debris at moving vehicles is not just against the law, it can be deadly dangerous. We are asking for the public’s help. Somebody out there knows something that can help us stop this before we suffer a loss.

"Please call 911 if you have any information about who is doing this. Highway safety is everybody’s responsibility. Working together, we can keep our Washington highways safe.”

It is imperative that our citizens traveling in the downtown Seattle area call 9-1-1 if any pedestrians are observed whether they are throwing rocks or not. Provide a description, location and action that is occurring as accurately as possible.This is a dangerous crime that can result in charges ranging from a misdemeanor to a felony.This is a high priority occurrence and efforts will continue until we locate and arrest those that are responsible.