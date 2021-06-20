Lake Forest Park Accessory Dwelling Unit survey

Accessory dwelling unit

The Lake Forest Park Planning Commission is currently reviewing our City's Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) code to determine if changes to this code could benefit our community more.





We have created this survey to gather input from you.





Note, an accessory dwelling unit (ADU) is a small, self-contained residential unit or apartment located on the same lot as an existing single-family home.





An ADU may be created as a separate unit within an existing home (such as in an attic or basement); an attached addition to the home (such as a separate apartment unit with separate entrance); or in a separate, detached structure on the lot (such as a converted garage).





Please click on the link below and submit your completed survey by June 30.















