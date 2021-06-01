Shoreline Farmers Market opens Saturday with new hours

Tuesday, June 1, 2021

Photo courtesy Shoreline Farmers Market

The Shoreline Farmers Market opens this Saturday, June 5, 2021
15415 Westminster Way N (next to Central Market)
Saturdays, June 5- October 2
10am-2pm (new hours)

Join them in celebrating 10 years of bringing delicious local food to the Shoreline community. The farmers market began as an idea that was shared in Shoreline Community College by local resident Brendan Lemkin. 

With a lot of hard work and a sponsorship from the City of Shoreline, the farmers market came to life. The market has moved from the parking garage of City Hall to the bustling area of Shoreline Place (formerly Aurora Square) and continues to grow each year. 

A large variety of vendors
Photo courtesy SFM
It’s not just the market that is celebrating this momentous occasion, but several dedicated volunteers and vendors who have been with the market since the first season.

Opening Day will be marked by a celebratory speech from Mayor Will Hall at 10:15am. Customers will enjoy the expanded market space, new vendors, and a food truck. 

Stop by the information booth to double your EBT dollars, find our new tote-bags made from old banners, and learn more about our market. 

Please check the market's website and social media for COVID guidelines. www.shorelinefarmersmarket.org



