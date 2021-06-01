Volunteer groups placed 5,000 flags on veterans' graves at Evergreen Washelli

Volunteers place flags on graves of veterans

Photo by Steven H. Robinson









The Northwest Junior Pipe Band began the ceremonies

Photo by Steven H. Robinson



Boy and Girl Scouts, Campfire, Veterans, and local citizens placed 5,000 flags at the grave markers for Veterans buried at Evergreen-Washelli Cemetery in north Seattle.





Ron Jones, retired Navy, and Shoreline teacher, was among the volunteers.

Photo by Steven H. Robinson









This is a return to placing the flags on Memorial Day, In 2020 the event was not conducted due to COVID-19.







The task was mostly completed by 10:15am.

The event started at 9:00am with the Northwest Junior Pipe Band (in Shorecrest Robertson Tartans) playing.