Shorecrest grad makes Olympic diving team and is headed for Tokyo
Monday, June 14, 2021
|Katrina Young
Katrina heads to Tokyo next month to represent the USA at the Summer Olympic Games.
She competed four years ago in Rio in the same event.
NBC is home to the Olympics; locally KING TV 5
You can also watch the games on the streaming service Peacock, NBCOlympics.com and NBC Sports.
The Tokyo Olympics will begin on Friday, July 23, 2021 with the opening ceremony at Tokyo's Olympic Stadium.
