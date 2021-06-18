Notes from Shoreline council meeting June 14, 2021

DISCUSSIONMy concern is putting all of the infrastructure improvements in the station areas. We anticipated a long build out period for those areas and we knew about these projects going in. We talked about how these projects would be paid for, assuming they would be paid for through growth. This is supposed to be “recovery” money. It is supposed to be something to put us back on our feet. Every single person in Shoreline has had difficulties over the past two years. I would like to see a set of proposals spread around the City. I would like to see us address stormwater runoff into Puget Sound. It is one thing we can do to protect salmon.I’m in favor of spending in the station areas. Developers are telling us that because of our rules there, projects don’t pencil out. And part of it is the infrastructure. These were former single family neighborhoods and the infrastructure isn’t designed to handle multifamily buildings. Without investment in the infrastructure, nothing is going to happen here. Spending money here will contribute to the economic development and recovery of Shoreline.Are those the types of investments that are going to help jump-start things in the station areas? The list was very short.Reply: Randy Witt, Public Works Director, we looked at the ARPA criteria and a lot of infrastructure projects are very large and expensive so $4M may not get you what you want. The projects were for sewer and storm drains. There was some mention of water which we considered but did not put forward. I couldn’t find a silver bullet that would help everybody (laughter).I agree that there is a lot of focus on one or two areas of the City. There are a lot of good things in there. There is money for business support, mental health, stormwater improvements among others. But the projects do not necessarily fit in with our existing Surface Water Master Plan. We’re kind of picking and choosing from projects that are on the list, and not following a systematic or prioritized order. Additionally we haven’t had time to look at this sewer plan. I don’t have enough detailed knowledge of the city’s sewer system to know what the priorities are. Are these the top priorities for the City as a whole? There is a good list of projects in the master plan that I wish we would have followed more closely. I support the buckets but not the projects.I also support the buckets and agree we need to rethink the contents of the buckets.I think we all agree that talking about infrastructure isn’t sexy, but when it fails we all know it! Infrastructure is outside of the comfort zone of most of us. But this is a stimulus bill. This is an opportunity to really stimulate growth in the station areas. It’s a huge pocket of development that may or may not happen if we pay attention to what we can do with ARPA. It seems like a lot of money but any homeowner knows that sometimes the biggest expenses are for something you never “see” but is absolutely necessary. Plumbing problems or drainage issues are expensive to fix but don’t make your house more attractive. So I will defer to the staff’s recommendation because I believe it was done collaboratively amongst the directors.This is a great discussion. I thought it would be nice to see some of these infrastructure projects passed around the City. But if we can help these station areas develop, it will not only help our economic recovery but our environment as well. And new tenants will help with our retail sales tax base. This is a tough one.I’m not sold on the navigators. It seems like a lot of money for what it appears they’ll be doing. I’d like a little bit more information about what they will actually “do.” And I don’t see how we can have one person representing all of the City departments.Reply: Colleen Kelly, RCCS director. Using a navigator is our attempt to get the best bang for the buck out of the local dollars that we use. The County is putting out a lot of money too. It is difficult to know what the local needs will be until we see how the County money is spent. We want the navigators to become experts on what resources are available, and then help people access those multiple resources. This will help us identify gaps that we can address.I am also a little uncomfortable with the amount going to navigator staffing, but appreciate hearing they will help businesses and individuals maneuver through this very complicated system.I’m generally supportive but would like to see more funds for business recovery and stabilization.I don’t understand why we are spending so much money on studying. Don’t we already know what the businesses need? I would like to see some of it being used for grants for tenant improvements and rents. It is difficult for a small business to start up.Reply: Nathan Daum, Economic Development Program Manager, what we are doing is beef up our outreach and being really intentional about it. There are so many businesses we still haven’t reached. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for the City to connect and work with our businesses at a time when they’re really interested in talking to us. The funding is intended to do this. $93k is a small amount of what we have targeted for business support.I don’t think $93k for business recovery is enough.Please clarify what the allocation to business is. The (slide of the proposed allocations) in the staff report shows $500k and then later $93k. What do these numbers represent?Reply: The $93k is double the contract we’re going to have with the Shoreline Chamber of Commerce to analyze the needs of businesses. Then we will use the $500k to satisfy those needs.I would also like to mention that there are strict guidelines about what does or does not qualify for these funds and when staff analyzed the projects we made sure they actually qualified and fit the requirements of the funding. (Noted by Council: these funds cannot be used for parks). Spending ARPA money frees up money in our Surface Water Fund for other infrastructure projects.I support infrastructure spending because part of that is not just funding infrastructure but the idea is to stimulate future economic recovery. Investing some money that has a multiplier effect is a good strategy. If we do an infrastructure project, then that gets other projects moving in the private sector and gets more money moving through the economy. I don’t see the need to spread it around the entire community. I don’t think we need to spread each form of funding. However, when we look at the Master Plan and consider all forms of funding, it’s very important to spread it citywide. $4.5M isn’t enough to cover several projects.What are the next steps? When will you bring this back to Council and what will it look like?Reply: John Norris. We looked at how we brought back the CARES funding. This is a little different because we’re actually receiving direct funding from the Department of the Treasury. At this point we’re looking for feedback from Council. Are we headed in the right direction? How is the phasing? How about Phase 1 recommendations? I’ve heard some concerns about Phase 1.I was wondering that too. Wish this would have come to us much earlier so we could have had more input into the general direction. I want to vote before it becomes a budget amendment. I prefer that this comes back to us. There’s consensus on most of it, but some details need addressing.This is an allocation so there’s no grant agreement or anything Council needs to do to get these funds. What City fund will the money come into?Reply: It comes into the operating fund. 50% this year and 50% a year later.The navigator position doesn’t require Council agreement because it's a term position, correct?Reply: With direction from Council we can begin the hiring process. It will be brought as a budget amendment once selection has been decided.Staff can only spend money once approved by Council, and the sooner we give direction the better. Once it moves too far down the road, it’s more difficult to change course. For any of the capital projects, Council has to approve transfer from the operating fund to the capital fund and also for the expenditure for the project. None of these is scheduled for construction in 2021, correct?Reply: Correct. Nothing is set for spending in 2021. But we have to stay aware of the timeline.This isn’t an Action item so we won’t be voting. Let’s get a feel of how we are.Phase 1 includes allocating 1.4 FTE for Navigators. Any strong objections?(Heads shaking no)What about $225k to fund community and youth recovery? Any strong objections?(Heads shaking no)$93k for outreach services to businesses with the Chamber of Commerce? Any strong objections?(Heads shaking no)That leaves us with the capital projects question - how about we have staff come back on just this? I would like to see some of the other alternatives. We have some time on this because none of the projects is scheduled for this year.Reply: John Norris - We’ve heard your direction loud and clear. We can bring back more about the capital projects hopefully sometime this summer.When I first heard about this ARPA money I thought we’d get $12 instead of $7, and I do hope our delegation and our cities will continue to fight for the difference.Tricia Juhnke, City EngineerThe Hidden Lake Dam Removal and NW Innis Arden Way Projects are currently in the right-of-way acquisition phase of the project. Easements have been obtained for the Phase 1 portion of the work (Dam Removal). Easement offers have been presented to property owners for the Phase 2 (NW Innis Arden Way Culvert Replacement) portion of the work, and negotiations are still underway. Eminent domain is a power granted to political subdivisions, such as the City of Shoreline, through RCW 8.12 to acquire private property for public use.