Moms Demand Action (against gun violence) Wear Orange events Friday and Saturday as part of nationwide effort

Orange the Overpass on 145th Friday

On Friday, June 4, 2021, as part of Wear Orange Weekend and following National Gun Violence Awareness Day on June 4, volunteers with the Washington chapter of Moms Demand Action, in partnership with the Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund, will host a Wear Orange event to honor the lives of those affected by gun violence and elevate gun violence prevention efforts nationwide.

Register here or just show up





https://act.everytown.org/event/wear-orange-2021/41412/signup/



originated on June 2, 2015 -- what would have been Hadiya Pendleton’s 18th birthday. Orange is the color that Hadiya Pendleton’s friends wore in her honor after she was shot and killed in Chicago at the age of 15 in 2013.



In 2020, the number of people killed by gun violence exceeded 40,000 – the highest rate of gun deaths in two decades. But as gun violence has grown, so too has the movement to stop it.



The Wear Orange campaign asks everyone in America who wants to save lives from gun violence to do one simple thing on June 4, National Gun Violence Awareness Day: Wear Orange.









The Washington event will include volunteers and supporters of gun violence awareness raising attention to this important public health crisis.Folks will be waving banners at Friday evening commuters spreading the word of June 4th as National Gun Violence Awareness Day and #WearOrange weekend.