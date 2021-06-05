Free webinar: Beautify and Care for your stream or lakeside property
Saturday, June 5, 2021
Thursday, June 24, 6:00pm to 7:00pm
Beautify and Care for your stream or lakeside property
Presented by the King Conservation District
Curious about what it takes to return your stream, lake or wetland property to its more natural state?
Want to learn ways you can support wildlife, enhance your property’s aesthetic, and reduce maintenance needs?
Don’t miss this FREE 1-hour webinar for homeowners living along the water. Learn from restoration experts about managing your yard to support both the environment and your own needs.
Topics:
Questions? Contact nikki.wolf@kingcd.org or 425-773-1868.
Register Now
- Minimizing pollution runoff on your property
- Controlling invasive weeds
- Utilizing native plants for wildlife habitat and erosion control
- Adding value and beauty to your yard naturally
