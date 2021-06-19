David Chen withdraws from Shoreline council election

Saturday, June 19, 2021

David Chen
David Chen is indefinitely suspending his campaign for Shoreline City Council, Position 1. 

In pursuing his mission for social and racial justice, David has accepted a position as General Counsel for Central City Concern, Portland, Oregon's largest community health and homeless housing agency.

David will work on homelessness and affordable housing policy through one of Oregon's largest direct care providers.

"It is bittersweet to leave my native home of Shoreline; however, I am grateful for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to help lead a organization providing a direct response to the growing wealth inequality gap and lack of resources in support of substance abuse disorder and mental health." 



