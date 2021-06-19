Juneteenth is our newest Federal holiday



President Biden signed the legislation this week to make Juneteenth a federal holiday. As it falls on a Saturday, June 19, 2021, federal offices closed on Friday, June 18. President Biden signed the legislation this week to make Juneteenth a federal holiday. As it falls on a Saturday, June 19, 2021, federal offices closed on Friday, June 18.









Juneteenth is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States. Dating back to 1865, it was on June 19th that the Union soldiers, led by Major General Gordon Granger, landed at Galveston, Texas with news that the war had ended and that the enslaved were now free.























