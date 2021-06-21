Case updates June 19, 2021
Monday, June 21, 2021
|No wait for vaccination
Photo by Steven H. Robinson
Mondays - Fridays
7:30am - 6:00pm
Walk in.
Moderna and Pfizer.
Age 12 and older.
Call 206-520-8700 for a guaranteed appointment or just walk in.
United States - not updated
- Total cases 33,341,986 - in one day
- Total deaths 598,713 - in one day
Washington state - not updated
- Total confirmed cases 411,096 - 437 new since yesterday
- Probable (additional) cases 36,107 - 84 new since yesterday
- Total hospitalizations 25,002 - 31 since yesterday
- Total deaths 5,820 - 0 new since yesterday.
King county
- Total confirmed cases 106,892 - 54 new since yesterday
- Total hospitalizations 6,314 - 2 new since yesterday
- Total deaths 1,616 - 0 new since yesterday
Seattle - population 744,995 (2018)
- Total confirmed cases 25,328 - 12 new since yesterday
- Total hospitalizations 1,422 - 1 new since yesterday
- Total deaths 417 - 0 new since yesterday
Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
- Total confirmed cases 2,464 - 1 new since yesterday
- Total hospitalizations 207 - 0 new since yesterday
- Total deaths 101 - 0 new since yesterday
Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
- Total confirmed cases 325 - 0 new since yesterday
- Total hospitalizations 17 - 0 new since yesterday
- Total deaths 4 - 0 new since yesterday
