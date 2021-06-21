Case updates June 19, 2021

Monday, June 21, 2021

No wait for vaccination
Photo by Steven H. Robinson
The UW Med North King County vaccination clinic run by the Shoreline fire department is located at the Shoreline Center auditorium, north entrance, 18560 1st Avenue NE

Mondays - Fridays 
7:30am - 6:00pm 
Walk in.
Moderna and Pfizer.
Age 12 and older.

Call 206-520-8700 for a guaranteed appointment or just walk in.


United States - not updated
  • Total cases 33,341,986 -  in one day
  • Total deaths 598,713 -  in one day

Washington state - not updated
  • Total confirmed cases 411,096 - 437 new since yesterday
  • Probable (additional) cases 36,107  - 84 new since yesterday
  • Total hospitalizations 25,002 - 31 since yesterday
  • Total deaths 5,820 - 0 new since yesterday.  

King county  
  • Total confirmed cases 106,892 - 54 new since yesterday   
  • Total hospitalizations 6,314 - 2 new since yesterday  
  • Total deaths 1,616 - 0 new since yesterday

Seattle - population 744,995 (2018) 
  • Total confirmed cases 25,328 -  12 new since yesterday
  • Total hospitalizations 1,422 -  1 new since yesterday
  • Total deaths 417 -  0 new since yesterday

Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018) 
  • Total confirmed cases 2,464 -  1 new since yesterday
  • Total hospitalizations 207 - 0 new since yesterday
  • Total deaths 101 - 0 new since yesterday

Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018) 
  • Total confirmed cases 325 -   0 new since yesterday
  • Total hospitalizations 17 - 0 new since yesterday
  • Total deaths 4 - 0 new since yesterday

