Case updates June 12, 2021
Monday, June 14, 2021
|Teenager Linnea Sodal gets vaccinated
Mondays - Fridays
7:30am - 6:00pm
Walk in.
Moderna and Pfizer.
Age 12 and older.
The clinic is a partnership among the University of Washington, Shoreline School District, Shoreline Fire, Northshore Fire, and Bothell Fire.
Call 206-520-8700 for a guaranteed appointment or just walk in.
The state is offering incentives for vaccinated residents. See article. Check your voicemail - you have only 72 hours to respond. The Seattle Times published info on the process (here)
United States
King county
Seattle - population 744,995 (2018)
Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
The state is offering incentives for vaccinated residents. See article. Check your voicemail - you have only 72 hours to respond. The Seattle Times published info on the process (here)
If you get a call saying you have won in the drawing, do not provide personal info over the phone. Call the lottery office 360-810-2888.
Case updates June 12, 2021
United States
- Total cases 33,283,781 - 9,587 in one day
- Total deaths 597,195 - 174 in one day
Washington state - not updated
- Total confirmed cases 408,503 - new since yesterday
- Probable (additional) cases 35,663 - new since yesterday
- Total hospitalizations 24,795 - since yesterday
- Total deaths 5,815 - new since yesterday
King county
- Total confirmed cases 106,403 - 55 new since yesterday
- Total hospitalizations 6,272 - 1 new since yesterday
- Total deaths 1,615 - 0 new since yesterday
Seattle - population 744,995 (2018)
- Total confirmed cases 25,192 - 8 new since yesterday
- Total hospitalizations 1,408 - 0 new since yesterday
- Total deaths 417 - 0 new since yesterday
Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
- Total confirmed cases 2,454 - 2 new since yesterday
- Total hospitalizations 205 - 0 new since yesterday
- Total deaths 101 - 0 new since yesterday
Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
- Total confirmed cases 325 - 0 new since yesterday
- Total hospitalizations 17 - 0 new since yesterday
- Total deaths 4 - 0 new since yesterday
0 comments:
Post a Comment