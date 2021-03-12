Environmental Impact of Cremation

But what about the environmental impact of cremation? We now know that this energy-intensive process releases 219 known emissions, including greenhouse gases and carcinogenic toxins.





Washington state’s affinity for cremation has led to 1,400 pounds of mercury vaporized in the last five years alone, to say nothing of the natural gas consumed.



People's Memorial Association's Beverly Tryk will consider the environmental impacts of our funeral choices and take a critical eye to what we thought we knew about cremation.











Reasonable accommodation for individuals with disabilities is available by request. Please contact the library at least seven days before the event for ASL interpretation, captioning services and/or other accommodation for online programs. Send your request to mjharkovitch@kcls.org

Roughly 80% of Washingtonians choose cremation, citing concerns over the environmental impact of traditional burials.