AG Ferguson: Wave to pay $900,000 to tens of thousands of customers over hidden fee

OLYMPIA — Continuing his Honest Fees Initiative, Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced today that Bothell-based TV and broadband internet provider Wave will pay $900,000 to more than 23,000 customers who ordered the company’s services online.





Wave failed to adequately disclose taxes and fees added to their bills, and did not clearly disclose its fees on some of its advertising.

Wave, which provides television and internet services in Washington, Oregon and California, did not clearly disclose all taxes and fees to customers when they signed up online.

The Attorney General’s Office estimates that about 12,000 to 13,000 of the more than 23,000 customers who will receive bill credits are from Washington state.



















