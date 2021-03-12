TRäD Apartments open for preliminary tours in North City

TRäD apartments in North City

Photo by Steven H. Robinson

The City of Shoreline will soon welcome its newest residential community, TRäD, bringing 124 new apartment homes to the North City business district on 15th NE just north of NE 175th St.





Hard hat tours are now available for those interested in a sneak peek at floor plan options and amenity spaces.







TRäD blends minimalist Scandinavian design, popular urban amenities and a cozy sense of community, where residents will be able to participate in activities like neighborhood cleanup events or group day hikes if they choose to.





Committed to adding value to the Shoreline community, TRäD will also actively work to reduce waste on-site and incentivize residents to give back.



Drawing shows entire length of building



Located on the site of a former residence and a gas station, developers (Evergreen Point Group) invested in cleaning up the site and removing all oil contamination, replacing it with a residential space that focuses on green building.



Apartments range in size from modest studios to spacious two-bedroom floor plans. All feature clean, contemporary finishes including a choice of interior color schemes (birch and ash), quartz kitchen countertops, stainless steel appliances, full-sized washer/dryer and Gigabit fiber internet connectivity.





Select homes also offer city/mountain views, walk-in closets, kitchen islands and/or breakfast bars, and Juliet balconies.







Residents at TRäD will enjoy modern amenity spaces more commonly found in buildings closer to Downtown Seattle, like a rooftop deck offering spectacular skyline and Cascade mountain views and a 1,000-square-foot, top-of-the-line fitness center.



Located within a mile of the future Shoreline Light Rail stop at 185th, TRäD is equidistant from Seattle and Everett, offering quick connection to either from one central home base.













Affordable (MFTE) homes are available for residents meeting the City of Shoreline’s income requirements, and offer all of the same brand new features as market rate homes.



The community's leasing team is working to build connections with Shoreline businesses and will serve as a neighborhood concierge, helping residents to find local dining, shopping and activities. Affordable (MFTE) homes are available for residents meeting the City of Shoreline's income requirements, and offer all of the same brand new features as market rate homes. Interested residents can learn more or schedule a tour online at tradapartments.com, or call 206-274-0061.












