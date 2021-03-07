Case updates March 5, 2021; state meets goal of 45,000 vaccinations per day
Sunday, March 7, 2021
Case updates March 5, 2021
As of March 3, an average of 45,221 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been given and reported each day over the past seven days. This achievement is proof DOH and our partners continue to make progress with COVID-19 vaccine distribution and administration efforts
As of March 3, an average of 45,221 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been given and reported each day over the past seven days. This achievement is proof DOH and our partners continue to make progress with COVID-19 vaccine distribution and administration efforts
United States
- Total cases 28,714,163 - 67,484 in one day
- Total deaths 521,294 - 2,230 in one day
Washington state
Seattle - population 744,995 (2018)
Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
- Total cases 344,532 - 664 in one day
- Total hospitalizations 19,599 - 43 in one day
- Total deaths 5,041 - -2 in one day
King county
- Total cases 82,941 - 123 since yesterday
- Total hospitalizations 5,137 - 12 since yesterday
- Total deaths 1,415 - 3 since yesterday
Seattle - population 744,995 (2018)
- Total cases 20,520 - 29 since yesterday
- Total hospitalizations 1,205 - 2 since yesterday
- Total deaths 365 - -1 since yesterday
Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
- Total cases 2,028 - 4 since last report
- Total hospitalizations 186 - -1 since last report
- Total deaths 91 - 0 new deaths
Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
- cases 275 - 1 since last report
- hospitalizations 17 - 1 since last report
- deaths 4 - no change
0 comments:
Post a Comment