Case updates March 5, 2021; state meets goal of 45,000 vaccinations per day

Sunday, March 7, 2021

The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) is thrilled to share the state has reached its goal of vaccinating 45,000 people per day.

As of March 3, an average of 45,221 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been given and reported each day over the past seven days. This achievement is proof DOH and our partners continue to make progress with COVID-19 vaccine distribution and administration efforts

United States 
  • Total cases 28,714,163 - 67,484 in one day
  • Total deaths 521,294 - 2,230 in one day

Washington state 
  • Total cases 344,532 - 664 in one day 
  • Total hospitalizations 19,599 - 43 in one day 
  • Total deaths 5,041 -   -2 in one day 

King county
  • Total cases 82,941 - 123 since yesterday 
  • Total hospitalizations 5,137 - 12 since yesterday
  • Total deaths 1,415 - 3 since yesterday

Seattle - population 744,995 (2018) 
  • Total cases 20,520 - 29 since yesterday
  • Total hospitalizations 1,205 - 2 since yesterday
  • Total deaths 365 -  -1 since yesterday

Shoreline - population 56,752 (2018)
  • Total cases 2,028 - 4 since last report
  • Total hospitalizations 186 -  -1 since last report
  • Total deaths 91 - 0 new deaths

Lake Forest Park - 13,569 (2018)
  • cases 275 - 1 since last report
  • hospitalizations 17 - 1 since last report 
  • deaths 4 - no change


