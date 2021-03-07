Letter to the Editor: Please vote YES to support park improvements

To the Editor:

VOTE for PARK IMPROVEMENTS!





If you ask Shoreline residents, "What distinguishes our suburban city and makes it a great place to live?", they inevitably cite our school district and our park system as major contributors to the excellent quality of life that attracted us to this community.



When Shoreline became an independent city we inherited from King County a neglected park system that rated below 5 on a 1-10 scale. Thanks to several inspired Park Directors --- and with the support of Shoreline citizens and City Council --- we now enjoy parks of 8-10 quality and improving every year. Proposition One will enhance our system and maintain Shoreline as "A City of Parks."



In Saturday's News Mr. Eric Friedli detailed the content of Proposition One which I need not repeat here. The improvements are extensive while the cost to Shoreline homeowners is modest.





Please vote YES to support park improvements.



Robert Hauck, Shoreline resident since 1971



