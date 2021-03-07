COVID-19 Update: Shoreline Parks and recreation facilities and activities





We are issuing permits for picnic shelter use.





You must meet all DOH and Public Health guidelines.





We are interpreting all uses of picnic shelters as social gatherings, as defined by the Governor’s COVID-19 phase 2 guidelines.







Maximum attendance of 15 people from outside your household with a limit of two (2) households. These same guidelines apply to weddings and funerals.

Private Rentals Only – Picnic shelter use cannot be open to the public.

New restrictions are in addition to

existing field rules.

Photo by Gidget Terpstra

Soccer and Baseball Fields City guidelines through August include:







Sporting Competitions and Tournaments – Medium and high-risk sporting competitions are permitted with a limit of 75 participants and spectators combined per field.

Coaches, volunteers, spectators, and athletes must wear facial coverings at all times.

If State Guidelines change before August, we will re-evaluate to determine if we will maintain the current restrictions or follow the updated State guidelines. Non-Sporting Events – You must meet all DOH and Public Health guidelines.

Tennis Courts/Pickleball Courts We are issuing permits for sporting competitions and tournaments as follows:





We are currently issuing permits for tennis court use. Low-risk sporting competitions and tournaments, such as for pickleball and tennis, are currently allowed with attendance limited to 15 per tennis court, including participants and spectators. All spectators need to maintain social distance with those outside their household. Coaches, volunteers, spectators, and athletes must wear facial coverings at all times.



Food and Drink Concession Sales









Park Rental Information:

Phone: (206) 801-2636

Email: parkrentals@shorelinewa.gov Park Rental Requests:

Request a reservation online

https://shorelinewa.maxgalaxy.net/Home.aspx

To request multiple dates, please submit an Outdoor Facility Use Permit Application.

https://www.shorelinewa.gov/Home/ShowDocument?id=50327 We will not be accepting applications for Concession Permits for food and drink concession sales in any park area until further notice.





In alignment with the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) and Public Health – Seattle and King County (Public Health), and recognizing that the region is still in the midst of the COVID pandemic,