COVID-19 Update: Shoreline Parks and recreation facilities and activities
Sunday, March 7, 2021
|Previous park rules
In alignment with the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) and Public Health – Seattle and King County (Public Health), and recognizing that the region is still in the midst of the COVID pandemic, the City of Shoreline has implemented the following policies:
Picnic Shelters and Outdoor Venues
We are issuing permits for picnic shelter use.
You must meet all DOH and Public Health guidelines.
We are interpreting all uses of picnic shelters as social gatherings, as defined by the Governor’s COVID-19 phase 2 guidelines.
City guidelines through August include:
- Maximum attendance of 15 people from outside your household with a limit of two (2) households. These same guidelines apply to weddings and funerals.
- Private Rentals Only – Picnic shelter use cannot be open to the public.
|New restrictions are in addition to
existing field rules.
Soccer and Baseball Fields
We are issuing permits for sporting competitions and tournaments as follows:
Tennis Courts/Pickleball Courts
- Sporting Competitions and Tournaments – Medium and high-risk sporting competitions are permitted with a limit of 75 participants and spectators combined per field.
- Tournaments are NOT permitted. All spectators need to maintain social distance with those outside their household.
- Coaches, volunteers, spectators, and athletes must wear facial coverings at all times.
- If State Guidelines change before August, we will re-evaluate to determine if we will maintain the current restrictions or follow the updated State guidelines.
- Non-Sporting Events – You must meet all DOH and Public Health guidelines.
- We are interpreting all non-sporting uses of soccer and baseball fields as social gatherings, as defined by the Governor’s COVID-19 phase 2 guidelines.
- City guidelines through August include:
- Maximum attendance of 15 people from outside your household with a limit of two (2) households. These same guidelines apply to weddings and funerals.
- Private Rentals Only – Soccer and baseball field use cannot be open to the public.
We are currently issuing permits for tennis court use. Low-risk sporting competitions and tournaments, such as for pickleball and tennis, are currently allowed with attendance limited to 15 per tennis court, including participants and spectators. All spectators need to maintain social distance with those outside their household. Coaches, volunteers, spectators, and athletes must wear facial coverings at all times.
Food and Drink Concession Sales
We will not be accepting applications for Concession Permits for food and drink concession sales in any park area until further notice.
Park Rental Information:
- Phone: (206) 801-2636
- Email: parkrentals@shorelinewa.gov
- Request a reservation online
- https://shorelinewa.maxgalaxy.net/Home.aspx
- To request multiple dates, please submit an Outdoor Facility Use Permit Application.
- https://www.shorelinewa.gov/Home/ShowDocument?id=50327
