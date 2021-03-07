SCC Drama presents A Wrinkle in Time

Sunday, March 7, 2021


Adapted for the stage by John Glore
From the book by Madeleine L’Engle

One of literature’s most enduring young heroines, Meg Murry, is back— braces, stubbornness and all. 

Once again, she’s joining forces with Mrs. Whatsit, Charles Wallace, Calvin O’Keefe and more to battle the forces of evil so she can rescue her father, save humanity and find herself. 

In the end, we know two things for sure:
  1. Love CAN overcome evil and,
  2. There IS such a thing as a tesseract.

Director: Bryar Golden
Choreographer: Molly Hall
Stage Manager: Anna Larsen

Performances:
• Streamed performances will be available March 20 (7:30pm) and March 21 (3pm).
• Free!

Performance link: Will be available on Shoreline Community College Theater’s Facebook Page - https://www.facebook.com/SCCtheater


