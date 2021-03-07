SCC Drama presents A Wrinkle in Time





Adapted for the stage by John Glore

From the book by Madeleine L’Engle

One of literature’s most enduring young heroines, Meg Murry, is back— braces, stubbornness and all.





Once again, she’s joining forces with Mrs. Whatsit, Charles Wallace, Calvin O’Keefe and more to battle the forces of evil so she can rescue her father, save humanity and find herself.







Love CAN overcome evil and, There IS such a thing as a tesseract.

In the end, we know two things for sure:

Director: Bryar Golden

Choreographer: Molly Hall

Stage Manager: Anna Larsen





Performances:

• Streamed performances will be available March 20 (7:30pm) and March 21 (3pm).

• Free!





Performance link: Will be available on Shoreline Community College Theater’s Facebook Page - https://www.facebook.com/SCCtheater







