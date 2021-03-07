Shorecrest football: Scots 23 vs Lynnwood Royals 0

High 5 with new helmets

Photo by Rob Oxford

By Rob Oxford





Not recalling the number exactly, I did my own calculation.



After ending the 2019 Playoffs with a consolation win against Cascade on November 8, 2019 until Saturday afternoon’s 23 – 0 shutout win over Lynnwood, it had been exactly 483 days without football.





For fans of high school football, parents of a senior athlete and for a coaching staff as well, it’s been 483 agonizing days.



Thankfully, a Saturday afternoon matchup against the Lynnwood Royals would kick off a long awaited and much anticipated return to the Gridiron.



Keep in mind that not only was this the first weekend of competition for Wesco, but none of these teams nor their players had any sort of “organized” spring training. Some players are filling vacancies and playing different positions for the very first time and all have had but a few weeks of practice leading up.



Not surprisingly, it didn’t take long for these minor details to reveal themselves Saturday afternoon.



A much more experienced team, from the beginning the Scots looked superior. Maybe it was their fresh new battle grey uniforms or their size, but visibly bigger on all fronts, the Scots took the opening kickoff and marched right down the field.





First downs were coming easy. However, plagued by several unnecessary holding penalties and a costly fumble, the entire first half slogged away with the Scots accumulating a lot of yardage but only 3 points which came courtesy Gavin Dalziel and a 36-yard field goal.



First-time starting Junior Quarterback Carson Christensen has not only grown taller in the last 483 days, but most certainly more confident in directing an offense. Whether by design or not, he appeared to be scrambling for most of the night.





Fortunately for the Scots, his quickness, agility, much-improved accuracy and arm strength helped to consistently move the ball downfield and eventually into the end zone for the teams first touchdown of the night.



Christensen wears the number #3 well…remember I said it first.





Photo by Rob Oxford From a scoring perspective, a close contest until the 4th quarter when All-Wesco S/ST Desmond Fox grabbed a 16 yard pass from Christensen. Senior Running Backs Gabriel Nelson and Marcus Tidwell also exhibited glimmers of excellence, confidently carrying the ball all night with Tidwell busting across the goal line for the final score of the night.



Many of the Scots core group of 13 returning seniors have played together since Pee Wee’s. In fact, the starting Offensive Line is entirely comprised of Senior Athletes.



Also a member of the All-Wesco Team, Jordan Glesener returns at Left Tackle while 2nd year player Porter Schmidt bookends the right side. At the Guard positions, Jacob Halvorson and Wyatt Patneaude spent the afternoon opening holes and providing pass protection while quite effectively pressuring Lynnwood’s Quarterback when on the opposite side of the ball.

Another two-way player, Center Elijah Schultz, who also spent most of Saturday in the Royals backfield, appeared to initially have some difficulty with the “snap” between he and Christensen. This can most likely be attributed to first-game jitters, nerves, rust or all of the above, rest assured the situation will be addressed when practice resumes next week.



On the Defensive side of the ball, the Scots were just dominant. Senior Linebackers Jaxon Taylor, Marcus Tidwell and Robbie Oxford punished the Lynnwood ball carriers all night and held the Royals to zero yards and only 1 first down in the first half.





During a late drive by the Royals, a well-timed, momentum-busting interception by Zane Morga-Baisac turned the ball back over to the Scots. ZMB’s ability to get both feet inbounds, when only one is required in high school and college, was truly impressive and highlight worthy. I hope the “game film guy” (me) caught it on tape.



Racking up 20 unanswered points in the final quarter, the Shorecrest Scots begin this augmented season with a win.



Hopefully the first of 5.



Several underclassmen also contributed to the Scots success on Saturday. Junior Beau Ormsby assisted on several tackles and recovered one of two Lynnwood fumbles. LJ Baxter and Xander Thatcher kept the Defense refreshed throughout, while Backup Running Backs Ben Seather-Brady and Daryl Scott contributed to both offensive and defensive totals and gave those watching the live stream a glimpse into next season's running attack.



This will be an interesting year as will be my reporting. What you read here, you may have already witnessed and quite possibly seen a little differently than I? If so, I welcome your comments and suggestions.



Due to limited personnel at the games, individual statistics such as yardage, tackles, catches, etc. may not be readily available at press time. As far as team total yardage, I do know the Scots had 255 total yards to the Royals 82.



There are plenty of people to thank for working together to make this short season a reality. Among them state and league officials, school districts, board members, athletic directors, and especially those coaches who have kept their teams motivated and ready.



The Scots' next game is this Friday March 12th. Be a part of the Shorecrest Scots 2021 season by live streaming the remaining four games using two separate links:



Home Games: Shoreline Athletics - YouTube

Away Games: Hawk Tv - YouTube If you remember, I mentioned in a previous article that someone told me “there won’t be any 2020 season, so stop giving them hope”? Technically they were right. It’s 2021 and your Highlanders are 1 and 0.







During his Zoom Meeting with parents last week, Coach Brandon Christensen mentioned how many days it had been since his Shorecrest Scots last took the field against an opponent.