You lean left, and I lean right, photog; it's just the way things are these days...

Friday, September 11, 2020

Photo by Gloria Z Nagler


(Philosophical Band-tailed Pigeon in our yard the other day:)

--Gloria Z Nagler



[A full frontal view of a lean and muscular pigeon perched on a branch. His entire body is leaning and his head is bent even further. His body looks like it was sculpted out of grey concrete with faint orange splotches. Below the branch, his white feathers are neatly tucked into draped furls and his dark gray tail feathers are a perfect rectangle. He looks like a modern art sculpture.]



