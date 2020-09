AG Ferguson files motion to immediately block damaging U.S. Postal Service changes

Attorney General Bob Ferguson late yesterday asked a Yakima judge to immediately halt the U.S. Postal Service’s drastic operational changes that threaten critical mail delivery nationwide.

Immediately stop the Postal Service's "leave mail behind" policy, where postal trucks are required to leave at specified times, regardless if there is mail still to be loaded

Require the Postal Service to continue its longstanding practice of treating all election mail as First Class mail, regardless of the paid postage

Require the Postal Service to replace, reassemble, or reconnect any removed mail-sorting machines that are needed to ensure timely processing and delivery of election mail

Require the Postal Service to abide by Postmaster General DeJoy's commitment to suspend the recent policy changes that have affected mail service until after the election





Ferguson’s motion for preliminary injunction , filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Washington, seeks the following: Ferguson is leading a coalition of 14 states that filed a lawsuit over the changes to the Postal Service on Aug. 18.