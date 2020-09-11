Comedy and Storytelling in These Strange Times - Now open for registration at Shoreline Community College

Friday, September 11, 2020

Comedy and Storytelling course at Shoreline Community College


Everyone has jokes and stories inside themself but finding ways to share these with others isn’t always easy, especially in the time of social distancing.

This Shoreline Community College course will help you uncover these stories and get them out into the world - even if you can't get out at all. 

Sessions will emphasize “punching up,” as opposed to minimizing others, and include a variety of perspectives from seasoned comedians and speakers.

The class will conclude with an online showcase during which students will deliver material in a fun and supportive environment. Beginners and experienced comedians and storytellers alike are welcome!

This class is taught by Emmett Montgomery, who was voted Seattle Weekly's Best Comedian in 2015, 2017, and 2019. He was also on Last Comic Standing!

Fee: $149
Dates: September 24th - October 29th (Thursdays)
Time: 6-8 pm
Location: Online via Zoom

Click here to view the full details for this course and register today! 

Questions? Please email continuing-ed@shoreline.edu.



